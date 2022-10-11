Sudbury launches Fire Prevention Week

Firefighters were in Chelmsford on Tuesday to launch Fire Prevention Week.

Students packed the gymnasium at École Alliance St-Joseph to hear about fire safety. This year’s theme is ‘Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.'

It's a stark reminder that a pre-planned strategy increases your chances of survival in the event of a fire.

“We want to make sure that you have a plan in place for your home, your residence, for your building, so that you know to get out during a time of emergency,” said Jesse Oshell, Greater Sudbury's deputy fire chief.

In the event of a fire, Oshell said there isn’t time to plan.

“There’s going to be a lot going on, so the safety of the residence, the home and our children, the safety of our seniors, that’s so critical,” he said.

“So having a good plan will help ensure everyone gets out, meets outside in a safe place and waits for the fire department to arrive.”

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger signed a proclamation for the week of Oct. 9-17.

“Fire Prevention Week is a very big part of the prevention plan we have for the community and really just keeping people safe obviously is a top priority for our fire services and for the city of Greater Sudbury,” Bigger said.

As we head into winter, Oshell said fire prevention is critical, since more people use wood stoves and appliances.

“Make sure they’ve been inspected, tested, they’re ready to go for the season and everything is safe,” he said.

Officials recommend batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors should be changed regularly.

Fire crews will be visiting a variety of schools and retailers to educate the community all week.