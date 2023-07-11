Sudbury launches ride matching and sharing app

Greater Sudbury has launched a new ride-share program.

It's called Smart Commute and the free mobile and web app matches people based on routes and preferences on modes of travel, from carpooling to walking, cycling or taking public transit.

City officials said the smartcommute.ca app was developed by municipalities in southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton and York Region.

Sudbury is the first northern city to join.

"It was developed to reduce single-vehicle occupancy and to promote other modes of transportation like walking (and) cycling instead of driving alone," said LyAnne Chenier, the city’s active transportation coordinator.

“All in an effort to get people to fill up those cars and carpool together rather than take a vehicle by yourself.”

Bike Sudbury said the city is becoming more cyclist-friendly, adding safe infrastructure on the busiest roads and bike lanes on other connecting roads.

"We are actually very pleased to see that the city is starting to implement a number of initiatives that will encourage safe cycling and more cycling in the city this is one of them,” said Rachelle Niemela, chair of Bike Sudbury.

Bike Sudbury said there are still some gaps in continuous safe routes from neighbourhood to neighbourhood, but cycling is growing in the city.

"Cycling is very integral to lowering our carbon footprint in Sudbury," said Niemela.

The city said there are many benefits to the app, including green ones like reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"Transportation is the No. 1 source of emissions in North America and in fact it represents 32 per cent of emissions in Greater Sudbury," said Chenier.

City officials said the key to the success of the ride-matching and sharing program is building a strong registration base to connect people as commuting partners.