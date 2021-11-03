Sudbury Legion branches cancel plans for Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Park

Two Royal Canadian Legion branches in Sudbury confirmed Wednesday they have cancelled the outdoor civic Remembrance Day ceremony that was planned in Memorial Park on Nov. 11.

Jennifer Huard, president of branch 564, told CTV News the decision was made because of health and safety concerns. There is currently a growing homeless encampment in the park where a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Oct. 12.

After initially saying the park would be cleared for Nov. 11, officials then said the park wouldn't be cleared, but the ceremony would be held anyway.

But health and safety issues prompted the decision to cancel the Memorial Park ceremony entirely.

Private ceremonies are now planned on Remembrance Day at the Legions in Sudbury for members only and invited guests.