Sudbury legion supports cancer care with poppy money

Sudbury Branch 76 of the Royal Canadian Legion has made another donation to a cause that touches almost everyone in their lifetime.

Members of the branch handed over a cheque for $20,000 to the Northern Cancer Foundation.

The branch has been supporting the charity for the past three decades.

The money was raised through poppy donations.

"We all know someone who has suffered with cancer and, unfortunately, some of those people are veterans or their families,” said Bernadette Lamirande, the poppy chair at the Sudbury legion.

"And it’s very clear that the mandate for the poppy funds through Dominion Command is that it needs to go to support any organization that helps veterans and their families. So by giving it to the cancer centre, we are not only helping veterans and their families but the community at large."

The Northern Cancer Foundation confirmed the money will stay locally.

"The legion has been raising funds for years to help with our CT scanner (retrofits) and upgrades, and so this will go towards priority needs at the cancer centre and making sure that our patients and our oncologists have access to cutting-edge cancer technology and research," said Tannys Laughern, the executive director of the Northern Cancer Foundation.

The Northern Cancer Foundation was started 30 years ago and Branch 76 has supported it since the beginning, raising over $135,000.