Sudbury Legions remember Queen Elizabeth

Monday marked the National Day of Mourning to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth ll.

Various Royal Canadian Legions held special tributes throughout the day, including in Sudbury. Those who served under her said she will be fondly remembered.

“This was a ceremony for our beloved queen,” said Bruce McNab, with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76.

"I say beloved because I’ve served under the queen while I was in the service. She was very dear to us because she sponsored a first aid team that I had belonged to."

Veteran Wayne Jerome said it was a somber day when he found out about the queen’s passing, but said it was nice to pay his respects at the legion.

“It’s nice to come up here and honour her for the service that she did for us," Jerome said.

"When I was in the military, she was my commander-in-chief. I hope the king will just carry on and do what she has been doing and I wish him the best."

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said it’s an overwhelming feeling for him, and said this day is about recognizing the queen's years of service to the public.

“It was a role she didn’t expect to take on and yet she served her entire life and really essentially gave her life to people in Canada and people throughout the UK for so many years,” said Bigger.

Sudbury MPP Jamie West said it was a sad day when he heard about the queen’s passing

“What really stood out to me was the next day when I was donating plasma, and the nurses and I were talking about how it was surprising and I think it’s because the queen has just always been there for our whole lifetime," West said.

He said he was glad he was able to come by his local Legion and be a part of the tribute.