Sudbury looking at how stormwater is generated, making fees fairer

The City of Greater Sudbury has extended its public consultation about stormwater management and who is charged for it.

The study is about sustainable stormwater management in the future and equitable fees.

"Stormwater is the rain or snowmelt that falls on the ground and on our hard surfaces, primarily, that end up in city systems, that doesn't soak into grass or natural landscapes," said Paul Javor, a drainage engineer with the city.

Right now, the city confirmed it is reviewing who pays stormwater fees.

"Seventy per cent of stormwater is paid for by residential properties, but about 50 per cent of the stormwater is generated from commercial, industrial and institutional properties. So we are trying to see that shift to bring it to more equitable," said Javor.

A city councillor said the ultimate goal is to protect the environment.

"That is our lakes and waters. Either our drinking water or the sewage treatment, that water eventually comes back into our water, so we need to protect our environment and protect our drinking water," said Deb McIntosh, city councillor for Ward 9.

The proposed changes include tax-exempt properties, like churches and schools, being subject to stormwater fees.

"Hard surfaces, being roofs, driveways, parking lots, those all create a lot of runoff that ends up in municipal systems or the natural environment. That's why we are talking about the stormwater you generate. So the more impervious area, the more hard surfaces, the higher your fee could possibly be," said Javor.

The public consultation on stormwater continues online until April 14.

A report on the proposed changes will be presented to city council next spring.