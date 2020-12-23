Greater Sudbury is looking at two options for a new drop-in centre for the homeless after discussing the issue during a five-hour council meeting Monday evening.

“We gave direction to staff to go and figure it out,” said Ward 4 Coun. Geoff McCausland, about which spot will open as the new drop-in centre in the New Year.

“Choose the best option between some space in the Sudbury Community Arena or at the provincial boardrooms, which are between the provincial buildings and Tom Davies Square in the complex at 199 Larch.”

Two city councillors told CTV News they are in favour of 199 Larch St. for the new location.

“We will be able to offer them breakfast here, possibly in conjunction with the cafeteria here," said Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc. "As far as their meals, picking them up at the Samaritan Centre and walking here, it’s a very much shorter distance for them.”

“We only have one 5,800 seat arena, and in hopes that the Wolves and the Five are back up and running as soon as possible we need to have this facility running for them,” said McCausland.

“So my hope is that we go with the boardrooms and we can figure that out.”

OHL season delayed

It was announced Wednesday that the Ontario Hockey League will not be dropping the puck in early February as originally planned.

The announcement has left Sudbury Wolves owner Dario Zulich open to allowing the homeless in the arena.

“I’ve always been open to sharing the facility, especially when it comes to helping people,” said Zulich.

“There will be some logistics that we will have to work out with the city. But that’s nothing that collectively with the city we can’t overcome. So we’ve always been open to it, and why wouldn’t we?”

Presuming there will eventually be a hockey and basketball season in the New Year, Leduc said if the arena becomes the drop-in location, revenue will be lost.

“We would lose revenues of $25,000 to $30,000 per month at the Sudbury Community Arena, whereas 199 Larch St. we would lose no revenue, so it’s really no cost,” he said.

As the weather continues to get colder, officials said the centre needs to be in the downtown core.

“With Sante de Communutaire closing, we do need an option quickly, and whatever solution it is, I think it’s really important that it’s in walking distance for our clients, said Elgin Street Mission Pastor Amanda Robichaud.

City officials say the goal is to open the new drop-in centre by Jan. 11.