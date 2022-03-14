Sudbury looking to recruit more volunteer firefighters

Fire services in Greater Sudbury are looking to hire more volunteer firefighters as soon as possible.

Volunteer firefighters are needed at all stations across the city, including rural communities such as Dowling and Levack, Capreol, Skead and Falconbridge.

Fire officials said one thing applicants need to be aware of is that being a volunteer firefighter is a major commitment.

"You must be 18 years of age, you have to have a Grade 12 diploma, a valid class G licence with a good driving abstract, and access to your own transportation," said Nathan Melin, Sudbury’s assistant deputy fire chief.

"One thing they have to be cautious of is that it does take a large commitment to be a volunteer firefighter. There is weekly training involved that they have to attend."

Sudbury's deputy fire chief, Jesse Oshell, said volunteer firefighters are valued in the community and at the department.

"We look forward to bringing in new individuals who are interested in being a part of this service and continuing to work with all of those who we do have in providing them great training and giving them lots of good opportunities," Oshell said.

Applications will be accepted until April. 11.