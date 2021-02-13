Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported the first COVID-19 related death linked to the outbreak at Pioneer Manor on Saturday.

Public health officials declared an outbreak at the LTC facility on Feb. 7 after reporting that an employee had returned a positive test.

As of Feb. 13, 5 residents and 3 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the twelfth COVID-19 related death reported by Public Health Sudbury and Districts since the pandemic began.



