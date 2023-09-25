Sudbury mall wants to be new home for public library

Sudbury's downtown mall is vying to become the new home for the city’s main public library.

Greater Sudbury is discussing creating a cultural hub in Tom Davies Square, consisting of a multicultural centre, an art gallery and the library.

At one time, the library and gallery were part of a major new building project downtown, but soaring costs led city council to seek cheaper alternatives. A staff report on locating both in the hub at Tom Davies Square will be reviewed this week.

However, officials with Elm Place said they are hoping the mall’s vacant space will become home for the main branch of the library.

Vista Hospitality, which owns the mall, said it's an idea that's been on the table since 2017.

"Since February, we heard the city would be revisiting this project," said Samer Ghazi, Vista’s vice-president of asset management.

"We have the infrastructure, we have the space. It’s a vacant space.”

The project would cost roughly $19 million and take a little over a year, he said.

Elm Place also conducted market research, surveying 500 Sudburians. It was found that 65 per cent of respondents preferred Elm Place as the new library location instead of Tom Davies Square.

Ward 7 Coun. Natalie Labbée said Elm Place would be a good spot for the library. She's concerned about the amount of parking at Tom Davies Square.

"Right now there's a lot of challenges with staff and people accessing Tom Davies Square for municipal services on a daily basis, and having a lack of free parking is a big concern of mine," Labbée said.

She said moving into the mall could also support local businesses in the area.

"Conceptually I feel the library in Elm Place would be a wonderful focal point for emphasizing the downtown core and sustaining those businesses," Labbée said.

Council is set to discuss the cultural hub during its meeting Tuesday.