Sudbury man $1M richer after LOTTO 6/49 win

James Armstrong of Sudbury is $1 million richer after winning a Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the July 27 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The 57-year-old father, said he’s been a regular lottery player for over 30 years.

“My favourite games are LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX. I’ve been playing the same numbers for 30 years,” Armstrong said while picking up his winnings.

He stopped on his way home from work to check his tickets at the automated checker.

“I saw Big Winner $1 million,” said Armstrong.

“I never had something like that happen before – I scanned it again and again, then brought it to the clerk and said, ‘I think I won a million dollars.’ I felt dizzy.”

The first thing he did was head to the cemetery to share the news with his parents and brother.

“They would have loved this experience.”

Armstrong’s wife and child are thrilled, he said.

He plays to live on his own terms now.

“I will pay off our mortgage, vehicle and our kids student loans. I can live a little slower, so my wife and I can enjoy the simple pleasure at our own pace.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Kwikway on Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury.

LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.