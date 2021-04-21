Sudbury man, 25, charged in connection with fire that killed three people

A 25-year-old Sudbury man is facing several serious charges in connection with an April 11 fire in the city that killed three people.

He is charged with three counts of being party to first-degree murder; one count of being a party to an attempted murder; conspiracy to commit murder; and, being a party to arson with disregard for human life.

Emergency crews were called at 4:45 a.m. to the Bruce Avenue blaze April 11. At least 15 people had to be evacuated. But a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were killed in the fire, while a 33-year-old woman died April 16 from her injuries. She had been airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto in an attempt to save her.

Police said the man they have arrested is at least one of the people believed to be responsible for the fire.

He was arrested around 2:30 p.m. on April 20. He was held in police custody overnight and was in bail court Wednesday. He has since been remanded into custody and will appear in video remand Thursday.

"The 37-year-old man who was able to escape the fire is in stable condition as he continues to recover from the incident," police said in a news release.

"This is an ongoing investigation and we are actively seeking information in relation to additional individuals who are believed to be involved in this incident."

Anyone with information about other suspects in the case, or who has video footage of the fire, is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.