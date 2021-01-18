A 54-year-old Sudbury man died Jan. 17 while he was snowmobiling near Moose Mountain Mine Road north of Capreol.

Greater Sudbury Police received the call at 12:45 p.m. about a collision on a snowmobile trail 10 kilometres north of Moose Mountain Mine Road.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver and lone occupant, a 54-year-old man, was operating a snowmobile northbound on the trail when he lost control while entering a curve and struck a tree," police said in a news release Monday.

"Resuscitation efforts were made by bystanders and City of Greater Sudbury Paramedics, unfortunately the man was pronounced deceased on scene."

Out of respect for the family’s wishes, police said they won't be releasing the victim's name.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends," police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171, ext. 2414.