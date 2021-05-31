Sudbury man accusing of stealing cash, lottery tickets at knifepoint from convenience store

A 29-year-old man from Greater Sudbury is facing armed robbery and several other charges after a convenience store on Lasalle Boulevard was robbed May 24.

In a news release Monday, police said someone entered the store around 11:30 p.m.

The thief "approached the cash register and displayed a knife while demanding money from the employee," police said.

"The man took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and then proceeded to take lottery tickets before fleeing the store on foot."

The employee was not injured and called police after the man left.

The same suspect entered a gas station on Barrydowne Road on May 25, exchanging some of the lottery tickets for money.

Sudbury detectives specializing in robbery cases identified a suspect in the case, arresting the 29-year-old May 28 on Lasalle Boulevard.

He is charged with armed robbery, weapons possession, wearing a disguise, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breaching a conditional sentence order.

He appeared in weekend bail court May 29 to answer to the charges. None of the allegations has been proven in court.