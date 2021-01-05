A 29-year-old man from Sudbury is facing weapons and stunt driving charges following an incident Jan. 2 on Highway 17.

Sudbury Ontario Provincial Police pulled the man over just before 11 p.m. during a traffic enforcement initiative.

"A vehicle was stopped for traveling over 150 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 km/h zone," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"Officers arrested the driver for stunt driving. A search of the suspect and vehicle revealed a small amount of drugs suspected to be cannabis and a prohibited weapon."

The man is charged with driving while prohibited, weapons possession, stunt driving and driving with cannabis available to the driver.

In addition to the charges, his licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for 45 days for driving while prohibited.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Sudbury Feb. 17.