Sudbury man arrested in connection with area thefts, assault

Thirty-three-year-old Steven Derkacz has been located and arrested by the GSPS, police said in a tweet, just after 6:30 p.m.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service had requested the public's assistance in locating Derkacz Friday morning in a news release.

Derkacz had outstanding warrents related to three area thefts and a recent assault in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer.

Derkacz is charged with assault causing bodily harm, three counts of robbery with a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of possession of dangerous weapons. driving while disqualified and driving with a suspended licence, according to the release.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

