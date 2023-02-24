iHeartRadio

Sudbury man arrested in connection with area thefts, assault


Steven Derkacz, 33, was located by Sudbury policed and arrested in connection with three robberies and a recent assault. (Supplied)

Thirty-three-year-old Steven Derkacz has been located and arrested by the GSPS, police said in a tweet, just after 6:30 p.m.

33-Year Old Steven Derkacz has been located and arrested by the GSPS.
We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter

The Greater Sudbury Police Service had requested the public's assistance in locating Derkacz Friday morning in a news release.

Derkacz had outstanding warrents related to three area thefts and a recent assault in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer.

Derkacz is charged with assault causing bodily harm, three counts of robbery with a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of possession of dangerous weapons. driving while disqualified and driving with a suspended licence, according to the release.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter," said police.

