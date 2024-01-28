Sudbury man becomes millionaire with Thunder Bay hospital lottery win

A Sudbury man has won $1,205,185, the jackpot in January’s 50/50 draw in support of Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

The winner is Vince Vocaturo.

“This is great news this morning. Very nice,” said Vocaturo, when Glenn Craig, the President and CEO of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation called to tell him about his win on Friday.

“Are you serious?” could be heard from family in the background of the call after Craig told him how much he had won.

When asked what he was going to spend the money on, Vocaturo said the money is going to benefit his family – three children and four grandchildren

“Well, I put it away for my kids,” he said.

“And I’m going to buy a new truck.”

Vocaturo told Craig that he buys tickets for the Thunder Bay hospital 50/50 every month but did not think he would ever be the big winner.

“That is great news this morning,” he said during the call, still surprised by the news.

“I don’t know what to say.”

“A $1-million jackpot in January is an amazing way to start the 2024 Thunder Bay 50/50,” said Craig in a news release.

“We’re curious to see how many new members we will be adding to the Thunder Bay 50/50 millionaire’s club this year.”

Since its inception, the Thunder Bay Health Science Foundation’s 50/50 draw has given away more than $33 million to winners all over Ontario.

Proceeds from the Thunder Bay 50/50 monthly draw go towards purchasing vital equipment and making upgrades at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

“The 50/50 has made a huge difference for the winners and for patients here at the hospital,” said Craig.

“It is helping us ‘Do More, Faster,’ funding millions more in new and replacement equipment for the hospital these past few years

Enjoy Responsibly

Playsmart offers information on gambling games.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, help is available.