Sudbury man charged in fatal Hwy. 144 collision

A third vehicle was involved in a fatal collision on Highway 144 on June 19, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.

Jean Desjardins, 46, of Onaping was killed in the crash, which happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Windy Creek Culvert in the High Falls area of Onaping Falls.

Officials initially said that it was a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a transport hauling ore, with one of the vehicles catching fire.

"With the assistance of the public, police were able to identify a third vehicle involved in the collision," police said in a news release Wednesday.

Charged is a 25-year-old Sudbury resident, who was charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for an accident.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 24 in Sudbury.

