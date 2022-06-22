Sudbury man charged in fatal Hwy. 144 collision
A third vehicle was involved in a fatal collision on Highway 144 on June 19, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
Jean Desjardins, 46, of Onaping was killed in the crash, which happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Windy Creek Culvert in the High Falls area of Onaping Falls.
Officials initially said that it was a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a transport hauling ore, with one of the vehicles catching fire.
"With the assistance of the public, police were able to identify a third vehicle involved in the collision," police said in a news release Wednesday.
Charged is a 25-year-old Sudbury resident, who was charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for an accident.
The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 24 in Sudbury.
Want more northern Ontario news? Download the free CTV News app.
-
Another risk of storms for Calgary Thursday afternoonSevere storms are possible through Central Alberta Thursday
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential schoolThe Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
B.C. braces for heat as Environment Canada issues special weather statementsEnvironment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of British Columbia, with temperatures expected to rise to the low and mid-30s across the province this week.
-
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps heading to Canadian Championship finalThe Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket to the Canadian Championship final Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over York United.
-
Pain points and successes highlighted in COVID-19 business impact surveyA recent survey shows 32 per cent of respondents had a positive change in attitude about doing business in the Windsor-Essex community over the last year.
-
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen ThursdayA sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
-
Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquorA London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.
-
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of CanadaThe Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.