Sudbury man charged in Oro-Medonte fatal collision

Police have laid charges against a 51-year-old Sudbury man for a fatal collision in Oro-Medonte in April.

Just before 5:00 a.m. on April 7, Orillia OPP were called to Highway 12 at Stagecoach Road for a two-vehicle head-on collision.

66-year-old Irene Youngblut of Tay Township died as a result of the crash.

The 51-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.