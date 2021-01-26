A 27-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with a violent sexual assault that took place in mid-December last year.

"Further details of the incident will not be disclosed due to the sensitive nature of the incident and in order to protect the identity of the woman involved," Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release Tuesday.

The suspect is facing charges of sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual assault – chokes, suffocates or strangles. He was released on an undertaking with a court date of April 7.

"Based on the investigation, there are concerns that there may be other survivors," police said.

Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to contact investigators at 705-675-9171, ext. 2301.

If you have experienced a sexual assault, you have various options for contacting police when you are ready to do so, police said.

In the case of an emergency, if you are in danger or need medical assistance or if the incident just took place and the person responsible is nearby, call 911 immediately.

If you are reporting a sexual assault after the fact and you do not believe that you require immediate assistance, call 705-675-9171 or you can report it online through the online reporting option on the police website.

"We know that this is a very difficult time for survivors and we want to provide you with the assistance, resources and support that you require," police said.