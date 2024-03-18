Sudbury man charged with aggravated assault in Toronto
A 33-year-old man from Greater Sudbury has been charged following an attack on a 71-year-old victim in Toronto last week.
Toronto police were called around 9:30 p.m. March 13 to respond to an incident in the Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road area.
“The suspect and the 71-year-old victim exited the eastbound trains at Don Mills Subway station,” police said in a news release.
“The suspect approached the victim and pushed him with two hands. The victim fell and hit his head on the ground. The victim sustained serious injuries.”
The Sudbury man has been charged with aggravated assault and was scheduled to appear in bail court March 18.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or by clicking here.
