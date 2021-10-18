Sudbury man charged with attempted murder

Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder following a series of violent events early Saturday morning.

Police received a call around 2 a.m. about an incident on Dublin Street in the New Sudbury area of the city.

"The caller was (said) an individual had ran out of the residence screaming that someone was hurt and that an ambulance was required," police said in a news release Monday.

"Prior to this, the caller had witnessed a different man, with a slim build, fleeing from the residence."

Police and paramedics arrived minutes later and found a woman at the bottom of the stairs inside the residence, in critical condition. She was immediately attended to by paramedics and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, 39, remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Around 2:19 a.m., police received calls from residents on Lasalle Boulevard that "an unknown man, covered in blood, was banging on their windows and doors and smashing their windows."

"One resident, a 68-year old man, was assaulted by the unknown man," police said. "The 68-year old man sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault."

The suspect was found at 2:26 a.m. in a parking lot on Lasalle Boulevard.

"The man was in a state of psychosis and was transported to HSN for medical treatment," police said. "Based on the investigation, it was determined that the 32-year old man was responsible for the violent attack of the 39-year old woman on Dublin Street and that the two were known to each other."

A search of the residence uncovered:

- Two stun batons

- Ammunition

- Various knives

- 48 marijuana plants

The suspect is now charged with attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, weapons possession, failing to comply with a release order, as well as charges related to the cannabis plants.

He has been remanded into custody and will be in court Oct. 20 to answer to the charges.

"His name will not be released at this time to protect the identity of the 39-year old woman," police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Det. Const. Stephen Bradley at 705-675-9171, ext. 2346. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Sudbury Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477 (TIPS).