Sudbury man charged with attempted murder; police investigating it as a hate crime

Greater Sudbury police have charged a suspect with attempted murder in connection with a disturbing incident earlier this week in the city’s downtown.

Initial reports about the Aug. 22 incident said a man grabbed another man and forcibly threw him in front of oncoming traffic on Paris Street, between Cedar and Larch streets.

“Throughout the course of this investigation, the Greater Sudbury Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe that this incident was hate-motivated,” police said in a news release Friday.

“The man was arrested in the area of Brady Street at Paris Street in Greater Sudbury without incident and remains in custody.”

The case has been assigned to Sudbury detectives who have specific training in dealing with crimes motivated by hate.

“Although hate-motivated/bias incidents are underreported, we continue to work with our internal members, community members and community partners to build public trust through transparency and community engagement through education and awareness,” police said.

To help the investigation, police are asking anyone in the area Aug. 22 from 2:45-3 p.m. who saw what happened or has dash cam footage to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Robert Weston at 705-675-9171, ext. 2341.

“Due to the evidence collected in this investigation so far, police are concerned that there may be additional incidents involving this man that have not yet been reported,” the release said.

While not releasing his exact age, police said he is between 50 and 65 years old, about 5-foot-7 inches tall, 160 pounds with a long grey and white beard and brown hair.