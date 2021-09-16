Sudbury man charged with child pornography offences

A 29-year-old Sudbury man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by Greater Sudbury Police.

Police executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence Sept. 15 in Greater Sudbury.

The man is now charged with one count of accessing child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography, one count of making it available and two counts of breaching probation.

He appeared in Bail Court on Wednesday to answer to the charges.

