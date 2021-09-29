Sudbury man charged with child pornography offences

A 27-year-old man from Greater Sudbury has been charged with child pornography offences, police said Wednesday.

Armed with a search warrant, police raided a residence Sept. 28. As a result, the suspect has been charged with three counts each of accessing, possessing and making child pornography available.

He appeared in bail court Tuesday to answer to the charges.

Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children, police said in a news release.

"Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse," the release said.

"Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online. For more information on addressing child victimization or to report concerns."