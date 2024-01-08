Sudbury man charged with hitting North Bay pedestrian in crosswalk

A young person received minor injuries when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in North Bay last week.

The incident took place near Memorial Gardens on the evening of Jan. 5.

“A North Bay youth was crossing the street at Ferguson Street and Chippewa Street when he was struck by a motor vehicle,” North Bay police said in a news release Monday.

“The youth sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital where he was treated and released.”

A 56-year-old man from the Greater Sudbury community of Garson has been charged with failing to stop at a crossover. Police didn’t reveal his name.

“The North Bay Police Service is reminding all motorists to be attentive to their surroundings, and take extra precautions in winter, especially during the evening hours, when visibility is reduced due to darkness,” police said.