Sudbury man charged with luring a child

A Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child luring after an Ontario Provincial Police investigation.

The joint investigation conducted by the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit, South Porcupine OPP and Sudbury OPP.

The 68-year-old resident of Garson Township, in Greater Sudbury, was charged with luring a child to facilitate sexual interference and luring a child to facilitate sexual assault, police said in a news release.

An on-going investigation resulted in officers raiding the accused man's home on Aug. 16, seizing several electronic devices.

"The importance of protecting our children, cannot be understated. I encourage all members of the community to educate themselves on the dangers children can face online," stated Detective Superintendent Tina Chalk of the Criminal Investigation Services of the OPP.

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19 in Sudbury.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.