Sudbury man charged with luring, assaulting victim under the age of 16

A 54-year-old man is facing several charges in Sudbury, including sexual assault, following an investigation triggered by reports someone was trying to traffic a victim under the age of 16.

Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release Friday they are concerned there are more victims.

Police said the investigation began May 25, and a raid of the suspect's residence in the Lockerby area took place May 26.

The suspect is now charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, luring someone under the age of 18, seeking sex from an underage person, procuring sexual services of someone under 18, violating probation, drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

He appeared in bail court Friday and was remanded into custody.

"Based on the investigation, there are concerns that there may be other survivors," police said.

"If you have any information related to this incident or this individual, please contact our criminal investigation division at 705-675-9171."

Anyone who is at risk or who has experienced sexual assault have options to get help, police said.

"In the case of an emergency, if you are in danger or need medical assistance or if the incident just took place/the person responsible is nearby, please call 911 immediately," the release said.

"If you are reporting a sexual assault after the fact and you do not believe that you require immediate assistance, you can call us at 705-675-9171 or you can report it online through the online reporting option on our website."