Sudbury man charged with numerous child porn offences

Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 43-year-old man with several child porn offences following an investigation that began in May.

Led by the police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, officers began an investigation into child pornography being made available online by a local resident.

The suspect was arrested Aug. 24 and computer forensics units executed a search warrant at a residence in Greater Sudbury.

The suspect is now charged with three counts of accessing child pornography, three counts of possessing child pornography, three counts of making child pornography available, two counts of assault police, two counts of possession of a prohibited device and one count of obstructing police.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in bail court Wednesday to answer to the charges.

Wednesday afternoon, Greater Sudbury confirmed the person charged is a city employee.

"We are aware that police charges have been laid against an individual employed by the City of Greater Sudbury," communications officer Kelly Brooks said in an email.

"The offences under investigation are obviously extremely serious and troubling, and are neither tolerated by, nor reflective of, the corporation or our other employees."

"As this is an active police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time," Brooks added.

"Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children," police said in a news release.

"Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online."

For more information on addressing child victimization or to report concerns visit cybertip.ca.