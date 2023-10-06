Sudbury man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement, human trafficking

A 53-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with sexual assault and human trafficking following an investigation that began in August.

Sudbury police began the investigation when a survivor contacted them to share her ordeal. She told police she had endured “multiple sexual assaults and incidents of forcible confinement.”

Police raided a Minnow Lake residence at 7 a.m. Oct. 5 and arrested the suspect.

“During the search warrant, officers located and seized 14 grams of cocaine with a street value of approximately $1,400,” police said.

The suspect has been charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with weapon, human trafficking, forcible confinement, impeding an attempt to save a life, trafficking and drug possession.

He has a long history of convictions related to the sex trade, starting with convictions in 2005. The most recent was in 2017.

He appeared in bail court Thursday and was remanded into custody.

Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 705-675-9171.

“If you have experienced a sexual assault, you have various options for reporting the incident(s) to police when you are ready to do so,” police said.

In the case of an emergency, call 911 immediately. To report a sexual assault after the fact when you are not in danger, call police at 705-675-9171 or report it online through the online reporting option on our website.

There is also a page dedicated to reporting sexual assault with additional information including an information guide for survivors of sexual assault.