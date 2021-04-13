Sudbury man charged with two armed robberies in Val Caron

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with two recent armed robberies in Val Caron.

In both cases – one March 21 and the other April 3 – the suspect wielded a knife, Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release Tuesday.

The first incident took place around 11 p.m. on March 21. A man entered a convenience store on MR80 in Val Caron, displayed a knife and demanded money from the employee. The man made off with more than $100 in cash. The employee was not injured during the interaction.

The second incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on April 3, when the same man entered a food establishment on MR80 in Val Caron, once again displayed a knife and demanded money from the employee. The man made off with a couple hundred dollars in cash and fled the area on foot. The employee was not injured during the interaction.

Following an investigation, police raided a residence in Val Caron on April 8 and executed a search warrant.

"Detectives located the man believe to be responsible for both robberies, as well as the knife used in at least one of the incidents," police said.

The 29-year-old is charged with two counts each of robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent to commit an offence.

He appeared in bail court April 9. None of the allegations has been proven in court.