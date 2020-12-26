A 36-year-old Sudbury man has been charged in connection with two convenience store robberies in the city earlier in December.

He was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with a robbery Dec. 12 and Dec. 14.

In the first robbery Dec. 12, the man entered a convenience store on Eyre Street.

"(He) rushed the counter and physically pushed the employee to the ground, taking an undetermined amount of money from the register before fleeing the scene on foot," Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release.

"The same man entered a convenience store on Kathleen Street around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 14. The man once again physically assaulted the employee at the counter, took an undetermined amount of money from the register and then fled the area on foot."

Both incidents were investigated by the Break Enter and Robbery (BEAR) unit, who were able to identify the suspect.

He is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of committing an offence while disguised, and numerous breach offences. He was held overnight in police custody and was in bail court Dec. 24 to answer to the charges.