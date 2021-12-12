Sudbury man creates one thousand piece Christmas Village

Chris Romanyszyn first sparked an interest in Christmas village setups over a decade ago while at a family friend's house. “Just like a small little set up in their foyer and for whatever reason I really enjoyed that and as you can see we love Christmas here,” says Romanyszyn. He says what first started as a small coffee table display has now grown into 10' by 6 feet set up with over 1,000 individual pieces. He says he spends all year searching for the next best thing so that he can expand his display. While he can only show off his creation for family and friends right now, he hopes to change that in the years to come. “I would like to do something where I can give back to the community with this as well. We’ve thought about setting it up and having like a food bank type thing and donating back to the food bank," said Romanyszyn. "Obviously in covid you know we aren’t able to do that but moving forward if I can set this up in the garage and kinda have it open to the community that’s something I’d love to do.” Romanyszyn says his love of architecture drew him to this hobby, as well as the ability to create something from scratch. “That really sticks out to me and you know, year after year I take it down and it's never the same and so I’ve been told why don’t you just keep it up and throw a blanket over it and take it out next year," he added. "As easy as that would be I don’t know if I’d be able to keep this up all year round, but it’s the challenge that I look forward to every year.” The setup takes Romanyszn 3 months to complete, and he keeps the display up at least until Ukrainian Christmas in January. He says while he and his wife don’t have any children yet, they hope to eventually pass the tradition on to their kids one day.