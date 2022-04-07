Sudbury man exposed by takedown of darknet child exploitation site: police

Sudbury police say they have arrested a Greater Sudbury area man who is accused of buying online child sexual abuse material on the dark web.

The "takedown of one of the largest child pornography websites on the darknet" following a 2019 international investigation into the purchasing of child exploitation materials using Bitcoin from WTV (Welcome To Video) from South Korea has led to arrests in 14 countries, police said in a news release Thursday.

It was a collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies in several countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

"Information related to individuals living in Canada who purchased child exploitation materials from the website was sent to local police services by the RCMP so that law enforcement agencies could initiate investigations into individuals living in their jurisdictions," Greater Sudbury Police Service said.

This information led to a raid of a Greater Sudbury home on April 5.

As a result, a 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts each of accessing 'child pornography' and possessing 'child pornography.'

He has been held in custody following a bail hearing Wednesday, police said.

"His name will not be released in order to protect the identities of potential victims. The investigation into this incident is ongoing," Sudbury police added.

"Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online."

None of the allegations has been proven in court.