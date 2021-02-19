Sudbury police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with dozens of child pornography-related offences following the search of a home.

The Internet Child Exploitation and Computer Forensics units of the Greater Sudbury Police Service executed a search warrant at a local residence on Thursday.

As a result, a man in his 20s has been charged with 10 counts of accessing child pornography, 11 counts of possessing child pornography, and four counts of distributing it.

Sudbury courthouse confirmed he was released from custody following a bail hearing Thursday.

His next scheduled court appearance is March 24 at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom B.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Police say tips from the public can help protect children from abuse and are encouraged to report concerns to Canada's national tip line Cybertip.ca.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual violence, you are not alone and there is support available.

Find help in Ontario

Kid's Help Phone

The Gatehouse is described by the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime as an organization that "provides a comfortable, non-threatening environment to help survivors of child abuse find their voice during the investigation process. These programs help facilitate a child’s disclosure of abuse in a way that will be less traumatic by focusing on the needs of the victim and non-perpetrating family members."

There are free resources available to learn how to protect your children's safety.