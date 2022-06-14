Sudbury man 'fighting hard' to recover from workplace fall

CTV News has an update on the recovery of a 26-year-old Sudbury man who broke most of the bones in his body when the boom lift he was working on toppled to the ground.

Cameron Stone, a CK Construction employee, was harnessed into the machine and working to dismantle the Flour Mill silos on Notre Dame Avenue the morning of June 6 when the 60-foot fall happened.

He is expected to be in the intensive care unit at Health Sciences North for at least a month, his mother, Line, told CTV News in an online interview Tuesday afternoon.

His neck and 10 ribs were broken, pelvis and hip shattered, and he had two sections of vertebrae in his spine fused, she said in her social media updates. Due to the severity of his injuries, Stone was put into a medically-induced coma for several days.

Now, it has been a week since the tragic accident and his mother said he is making progress.

"Today, his fever went down and they got him sitting on a recliner. They took him off a lot of the drugs, just certain pain medication now. He was much more coherent and gave us a thumbs up. Very much in pain but he is fighting hard," she said.

"The whole community has been giving so much support, it is amazing!"

Stone and his partner have a newborn who is just shy of being two months old.

Two separate online fundraisers have been set up, one by his cousin and the other by a friend of the couple, to help his family. Both have surpassed their individual goals and combined have raised more than $27,000.