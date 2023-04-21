Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined

A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed. Two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.

Patrick Stillar pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting a moose Sept. 17, 2020, in the French River town of Alban, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release Friday morning.

Justice of the Peace Diane Lafleur heard the case on March 13.

After the moose was shot and killed, he called a friend to come to the site and claim it because the friend was a local First Nation member with harvesting rights, the court heard.

"OPP relayed information to conservation officers about a truck bed containing large amounts of blood," the MNRF said.

"Conservation officers laid the charges following a lengthy investigation, which involved statements, canine detection and a search warrant."

As a result, both Timothy Stillar of Sudbury and Gordon Ridsdill of Lively pleaded guilty to possessing a calf moose that was unlawfully killed.

They were each fined $2,500.

"To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry tips line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS," MNRF said.