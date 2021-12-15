Sudbury man gets life sentence for violent attack on woman and her baby

The man who pleaded guilty to a vicious 2019 knife attack on a Sudbury woman and her baby has been sentenced to life in prison.

Alexander Stavropolous, 28, has been in jail since the stabbing.

It happened in the parking lot of a Sudbury craft store on June 3, 2019, and was not his first violent incident in Sudbury. Stavropolous served 99 days in jail for another knife attack at the Sudbury transit terminal on April 1, 2018. He was on probation at the time of the second attack.

More details to follow on this breaking news story.

With files from Molly Frommer, CTV News videojournalist in Sudbury.