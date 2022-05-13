Sudbury man in 80s charged with historical sexual assault, exploitation

An 84-year-old Sudbury man has been accused of sexually assaulting a young person in 1989 and police are concerned there may be other survivors.

Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Friday morning, a complaint was received in January about an alleged sexual assault that happened more than 30 years ago involving Ronald Toppazzini and a person under the age of 16 at the time of the incident.

He was charged May 5 with sexual assault and exploitation, police said.

Toppazzini was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court July 13.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the incident and in order to protect the Survivor’s identity, no further details will be provided," police said.

"If you have any information related to this incident or this individual, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Duchene at 705-675-9171 extension 2301."

Survivors of sexual assault are not alone and there is support and several reporting options available.

Police define sexual assault asany unwanted sexual contact. It includes unwanted touching, kissing, hugging, molestation, rape or attempted rape. It can happen to you once, more than once or over many years.

"In the case of an emergency, if you are in danger or need medical assistance or if the incident just took place/the person responsible is nearby, please call 911 immediately. If you are reporting a sexual assault after the fact and you do not believe that you require immediate assistance, you can call us at 705-675-9171 or you can report it online," police said.