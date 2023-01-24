Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults

A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.

Police said Tuesday the investigation began last September after two people came forward to say they had been attacked by “the same man who was in a position of power and authority when the attacks took place.”

“The incidents occurred between January and September of 2022,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the incidents and to protect the survivors’ identities, no further details will be provided.”

The suspect was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of uttering threats. He was released with a court date of March 1.

“Based on the investigation, there are concerns that there may be other survivors,” police said.

“If you have any information related to these incidents or this individual, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Hutton at 705-675-9171, ext. 2310.”

Victims should know that they are not alone. Sexual assault crisis lines, and a list of other resources, can be found here.