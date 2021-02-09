A Sudbury man who knocked on the door of someone he didn't know received a rude welcome this week.

He knocked on the door at 10:40 p.m. to a residence on O'Neil Drive West in Garson, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday.

"Information received by our 911 Emergency Communications Centre was that when the caller knocked on the front door of the residence. He was met by a man holding what was believed to be a handgun," police said in a news release. "The man pointed it at his head and threatened to kill him."

The investigation revealed that the two men didn't know each other, and the man had accidently knocked on the wrong door.

Immediately called police

But after being threatened, the man immediately left the property and contacted police. Patrol officers and members of the emergency response unit arrived on the scene.

"Officers were able to establish communication with the man inside the residence and at 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8 … the man exited the residence and surrendered to police without incident," police said. "Officers cleared the residence and located a replica handgun."

A 22-year-old Garson man has been charged in connection with the incident. Charges include weapons possession for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and uttering death threats.

He was in bail court Monday.

Detectives from the criminal investigation division were granted a search warrant for the residence, which yielded a BB gun, hunting rifle, compound bow and a paintball gun.

"None of the residents of the home had a valid possession and acquisition licence for the firearm and the additional items were seized based on the concern for public safety due to the manner in which the replica firearm was used during the incident," police said.

"The items will be held in police custody pending the outcome of the bail hearing and court proceedings."