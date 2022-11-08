Sudbury man left with concussion after tree falls on his moving car

A day out with family took a dark turn Sunday for Dean Cooper, who lives in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda.

As he was driving home with his fiancé, a tree suddenly struck his vehicle, landing at an angle on the front driver’s side on one end and on the rear passenger side on the other.

Cooper said a homeowner in the area was clearing his yard following Saturday’s windstorm in the city. He was taking down a damaged tree with a backhoe when it fell onto the road, striking the car.

Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said officers responded around 12:20 p.m. Sunday to an incident in the area of Notre Dame Avenue West and Montee Principale in Azilda.

“A tree fell on a vehicle that was occupied by two individuals,” Dunn said.

“One person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

For his part, Cooper said his injuries may not be life-threatening, but they have him off of work for the next week with a concussion.

It was a shocking end to a great day out with his kids, who fortunately weren’t in the vehicle.

“I was two minutes from home,” he said.

To make matters worse, Cooper said he was close to paying off his vehicle, which his insurance company says is now a writeoff.

“I was going to have it paid off in a year,” he said.

“Now I have no car.”

Cooper said he may take legal action, considering the damage to his vehicle and the time he has to take off from work.

He spent about eight hours at Health Sciences North, leaving the scene before police arrived. He said Monday that he hadn’t yet met with police, but they told him it was an ongoing investigation.

And Dunn confirmed that the traffic management unit is still “investigating the matter.”