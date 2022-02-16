Sudbury man looking to swim around Manitoulin this summer

With each stroke he takes in the pool, Matthieu Bonin is on a mission. The Sudbury man is planning to swim the circumference of the world's largest fresh-water island this summer.

Bonin left his job to make the 350-kilometre trek around Manitoulin and is currently using his free time to train.

"I want to do this in memory of my Aunt Claire who passed away from (multiple sclerosis)," he said.

"My life purpose is written on my mirror. I look at it every day. It's 'I'm a light for dark places,' and I think MS is a very dark place. I saw it take everything from my aunt -- her ability to walk, her ability to talk and at the end she was basically a prisoner in her own body."

It's inspiration that he doesn't take for granted while doing laps at the R.G. Dow Pool in Copper Cliff.

He's been in contact with the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada and has been meeting people with the disease once a week so he has people to swim for this summer.

"Swimming 350 kilometres sounds impossible but if I achieve it, that sends a very strong message that I hope translates towards a cure for MS," he said.

"If we start believing, then it's possible by putting the work, energy and resources in."

Bonin isn't new to open-water swimming or large challenges. Last summer he swam across 20 lakes in a fundraiser he called 'Around the World for Camp Quality.' He also swam across Lake Wahnapitae for a friend's son and raised $12,500 for NEO Kids.

He's anticipating this summer's challenge will be like swimming across Lake Wahnapitae, every day, for a month straight.

"It's on a whole other scale," he said. "It's terrifying, I feel afraid but when I feel that fear I remind myself what does this fear mean? This fear means I'm doing something incredible, amazing and if I didn't feel fear I don't think I would be normal."

"I'm bringing hope and awareness to a good cause and if you just chunk it, one piece at a time, you have to believe in yourself," he added.

Bonin plans to start on July 1 in Little Current and will work his way counter-clockwise around the island.

Plans to swim 8-10 hours a day

Bonin said he can't control how far he gets each day -- that will depend in large part on the current -- but he'll try for at least 8-10 hours.

He's already getting a lot of positive reaction to his plans on local Facebook pages that deal with island life, including 'What's Doin' on The Manitoulin."

"So far it's been overwhelmingly positive," Bonin said of the reaction he's so far.

"I took a leap of faith here. I've quit my job to train and it's a full-time job so I'm doing a full-time job with no paycheck. But I just had faith that people would love the energy that I was putting out in the world and that people would want to be a part of it and so far that's really true."

One of those people living with MS that he's so far met on his journey is Sandy Stretch.

Stretch, who is an MS ambassador for Sudbury/Manitoulin, said she was blown away to hear about why Bonin was doing this and what he was trying to achieve.

"I'm amazed, I'm envious of the actual feat that he's taking on," she said.

"It will definitely represent the struggle of someone who lives with MS because it's not going to be an easy swim. It's going to be a hard swim and it'll be a challenge, just like we face every day."

Stretch said she'll be meeting Bonin for the first time, face-to-face, on Thursday. She's hoping others will get behind his venture.

"It's almost like meeting a celebrity," she said.

"That somebody would take such a big part of their life, train and put everything on hold to help people like me, to raise funds for MS. That's a big thing. He's taking his heart and putting it out there for all of us."

More information on Bonin's journey can be found on his website.