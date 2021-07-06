Sudbury man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 stabbing case

A 20-year-old Sudbury man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in a fatal stabbing case that dates to 2019.

The attack happened downtown near the provincial building at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2019. The judge at the Sudbury Courthouse heard the victim, 17-year-old Preston Pellerin, died after a single stab wound punctured his heart.

The suspect in the case, Steffin Rees, was originally charged with second-degree murder but pled guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The two were known to each other and were in a dispute over a stolen lockbox belonging to Rees containing $80, speed pills and his birth certificate.

The judge heard that before the stabbing, Rees wrote rap lyrics about harming Pellerin. He also made threats to others about stabbing the victim previous to that fateful day.

Rees remains in custody and a sentencing date has been set for Sept. 16.