Sudbury man shot by police with anti-riot weapon, SIU says

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot by Sudbury police using an anti-riot weapon.

Greater Sudbury Police Service officers were called March 30 to a domestic dispute at an apartment on Second Avenue North.

The 43-year-old man involved had left but was later located around 3:45 p.m. the next day at an apartment on Grenadier Drive in New Sudbury, SIU said in a news release Friday.

"Upon arriving at the ground-floor apartment unit, officers instructed the man to come out of the residence, but he refused to do so," SIU said.

"At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers observed the man through a window holding a hatchet in his hand."

He was shot by an officer twice using an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) and taken into police custody, SIU added.

It is unclear what the man has been charged with.

"While the man does not appear to have been seriously injured, the SIU’s mandate has been invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm," SIU said.

"Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person."

Anyone with information, pictures or videos involving the incident is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The SIU investigates cases involving law enforcement officials and death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.