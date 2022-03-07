Sudbury man tased after pulling weapons on police during arrest

There were some tense moments in Sudbury's Minnow Lake area Friday when a man pulled several different weapons on police during an arrest.

Officers were called to a home on Sable Street around 6:20 p.m. Friday to arrest a man for criminal harassment.

"When officers arrived at the residence, the man exited the home with what appeared to be an explosive device, pulled the pin from the device and threw it towards the officers. The device began to dispense smoke and the man went back inside the residence," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Monday.

"Seconds later the man exited the residence again, this time with what was believed to be a handgun. The man began to walk towards the officers with the firearm pointed at them. The officers directed the man to drop the firearm, however, the man did not listen and racked the gun as he continued to walk towards them."

The 28-year-old suspect eventually dropped the gun –which turned out to be a replica -- and pulled out a knife, waving it at officers while continuing to approach them. He was tased and taken into custody.

As a result of the incident, the man has also been charged with:

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Three counts of having a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Six counts of assaulting police with a weapon

Using imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence

Using explosives

Careless use of a firearm

None of the allegations has been proven in court.