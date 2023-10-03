Sudbury man wanted in violent downtown attack

Sudbury police are looking for 20-year-old Brandon Leclair-Davey, who is wanted in a vicious beating and robbery downtown Sunday night.

Leclair-Davey is believed to be actively evading police, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in an updated news release Tuesday.

He is the third suspect wanted in connection to the mugging of a man caught on surveillance video.

Leclair-Davey is described as five-foot-six inches tall, 120 pounds with a thin build, brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is wanted for robbery with violence and failing to comply with both release and probation orders.

"Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477," police said.

THE ATTACK

Emergency crews were called to the area of Elgin Street and Riverside Drive at 8:42 p.m. Sunday after a group of people were heard yelling and blood was seen on the ground.

The three suspects fled prior to officers arriving at the scene.

"Upon arrival, police immediately reviewed Lions Eye in the Sky (closed circuit television monitoring program) footage which had captured the incident," police said.

"The footage revealed that a male victim had been laying on the ground of the underpass tunnel, when three men approached him and began to physically assault him. Through the course of the assault, the suspects were observed rummaging through the victim’s pockets and possessions."

Paramedics treated the victim's non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the three suspects were arrested nearby shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The 20-year-old man from Greater Sudbury and 25-year-old man from Mississauga are also charged with robbery with violence. The Sudbury area man is also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

They were held overnight in custody pending a bail hearing Monday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

"This is believed to be a targeted incident," police said.