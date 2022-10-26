Sudbury man who confessed to killing brother sentenced to life in prison

A Sudbury judge has sentenced Kerry Burke to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 15 years.

The sentence comes two years after the body of 56-year-old Brant Burke was found on a trail in Point Grondine Reserve on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, near Killarney, Ont.

Kerry Burke was 58 years old when he was charged with first-degree murder in his younger brother's death after an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a firearm-related injury.

He has been in jail since being charged Nov. 24, 2020. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder earlier this year in May.

Three months ago, his sentencing hearing was adjourned pending a Gladue report, which takes into account the unique circumstances of an Indigenous person who has been charged with a crime.

Brant Burke's estranged wife, Melissa Sheridan, was also charged with first-degree murder in the case, but the charges were withdrawn this summer.

Sheridan's lawyer, Michael Lacy, said the Crown withdrew the charge due to lack of evidence. The only person to implicate her was Kerry Burke and during a preliminary inquiry, he was found to not be credible.

