Sudbury man who swam in support of MS, continues to receive community support

Adventure 365 in Sudbury held a community bike ride as well as a meet and greet with a Sudbury man who swam 150-kilometres in support of multiple sclerosis.

It was just last month that Matthieu Bonin swam 150-kilometres around Manitoulin Island to raise funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis.

He planned this swim in honour of his aunt, Claire Poirer, who passed away with progressive MS.

“The whole idea behind it was to do something impossible to point to a world free of MS. So, I think curing that illness and people say ‘No, that’s not possible,’ but, I want to tell a story where we can do things that we think are impossible. So, from not swimming to swimming 150-kilometres... I achieved that message of doing something that seems totally impossible,” Bonin said.

Adventure 365 presented a $1,000 cheque to Bonin in support of the Canadian MS Society.

“Matt is a super inspiring person in our community and super positive, and we really wanted to find a way that we could support him. One of the things he said was ‘get moving’ and that’s actually a mandate we have in the store. It’s very fitting,” said Melissa Anderson with Adventure 365.

“Not everyone is going to be able to jump in the water and do what Matt did but it’s important to him to get people moving and it’s important to us to get people moving so we decided it was a perfect tie-in.”

As a way to get moving, Adventure 365 held a community bike ride following the cheque presentation. Riders biked just over 20 kilometres.

“We have a route that leaves from the store, makes use of the Rainbow Routes throughout new Sudbury,” Anderson said.

Bonin has now raised more than $25,000.

Sandy Stretch, of Sudbury, has been living with MS for six years now.

She says this money will go a long way here in our community.

“The $25,000 that’s he’s raised is a large chunk of money for a single person to raise for the MS Society. It’s going to go back into the community, to people like me in quality of life grants, into research, into things that are important for us to actually enjoy our lives,” Stretch said.

Bonin wants others to know, anything is possible.

“Even when your situation seems hopeless, just keep moving,” Bonin said.

“Keep moving bad hope for the best and I think you will do things you never thought you could.”

Bonin said he is thankful for the support, and he is already planning his next adventure in support of a great cause.