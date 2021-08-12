iHeartRadio

Sudbury man wins 100K Instant Crossword

(Supplied) Raymond Potvin of Sudbury has won the $100,000 Instant Crossword Tripler top prize with a ticket purchased at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Elm Street.

The Instant Crossword Tripler game is available to play for $5 with a top prize of $100,000.

